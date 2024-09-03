Phoenix Suns Rookies Could be Tasked With Contributing Right Away
The 2024-25 NBA season is right around the corner and plenty of questions remain heading into a new campaign. After a 2024 NBA Draft that lacked consensus even at the top, it leaves a lot of boxes unchecked.
This rookie class has very few cut-and-dry roles at this current juncture one of the more interesting pieces of this season will be following the first-year players to see who cracks the rotations and when for their respective NBA clubs.
The Phoenix Suns are looking for a bounce-back season and to add depth around their aging and expensive top four players. They feel as though they have accomplished that goal with their 2024 NBA Draft strategy selecting Ryan Dunn with the No. 28 pick and Oso Ighodaro with the No. 40 selection during day two.
These were two prospects the Suns truly keyed in on during the 2024 NBA Draft as was revealed during their in-house documentary Inside the War Room. With each passing pick the Suns were on the phone figuring out ways to secure this first-year duo.
The Suns begin their season against the L.A. Clippers on Oct. 23 before taking on the Los Angeles Lakers on Oct. 25. Facing off with a pair of playoff hopefuls right out of the gate will present an interesting challenge for the new Suns coaching staff on when to deploy their youngsters.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.