Phoenix Suns Trade Back, Select Ryan Dunn No. 28 Overall at 2024 NBA Draft
Late-Tuesday, reports via ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski surfaced regarding the Phoenix Suns’ current core, as well as the trading of their future picks to Houston.
Regardless, the team held fast, trading back to No. 28 and selecting talented defender Ryan Dunn.
Armed with Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal, the Suns are sure to be competitive again next year, but need all the help they can get rotation-wise, leading to their newest pickup.
A 6-foot-8 forward with a versatile defensive skilset, Dunn is one of the most interesting evaluations in this class. During his sophomore campaign at Virginia, Dunn averaged just 8.1 points and 6.9 rebounds per game, but was one of the most disruptive defenders in the country en route to 2.3 blocks and 1.3 steals per contest. His jumper will be the ultimate swing skill, but at minimum Dunn projects to be an incredibly impactful defender at the next level.
Per Draft Digest’s earlier scouting report on Dunn: Dunn has the quickness, length and IQ to really be impactful on that end and guard a ton of positions. Whether he’s on or off the ball as a defender, he has the tools to really lock down and also be disruptive. A hard worker that’s willing to do the little things to win, Dunn will be a favorite of NBA teams who value defensive production and positional versatility.
All eyes now turn to 2024 NBA Summer League, which kicks off Saturday, July 6, with the California Classic. The annual summer showdown featuring all 30 teams takes place from July 12-22 in Las Vegas.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.