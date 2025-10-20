Trail Blazers’ Toumani Camara was a Draft Win
The NBA’s top draftees often dominate the headlines. The Victor Wembanyama’s, Cooper Flagg’s and more. And rightfully so given their gravitational force on the league from the get-go.
But some of the biggest wins come near the back of the NBA Draft, where teams can get tenfold their value with a single late-second selection. One of the best and most recent examples of this is Trail Blazers’ forward Toumani Camara, who just signed his first extension in the NBA, netting him $82 million in the process.
Camara was selected at No. 51 in the 2023 NBA Draft — just six picks from the last spot — but has been rock solid through two seasons in the league.
In his first season, he scored 7.5 points per game across 70 games, providing plenty of stingy two-way play. He improved all-around in Year 2, scoring 11.3 points on 38% 3-point shooting, with 5.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.5 steals. He finished ninth in Defensive Player of the Year voting, earning a bid on the All-Defense second-team in the process.
The Trail Blazers’ can’t take total credit, seeing as the Phoenix Suns drafted him. But Portland did identify him as a piece worth nabbing in the eventual Damian Lillard trade.
Regardless of where Camara eventually landed, he was indeed a draft win.
Camara stresses the importance of end-of-draft evaluation. While the Trail Blazers didn't do the drafting themselves, they still got him as an essential throw-in to their blockbuster deal, and he's become effectively their best piece from it.
Now, Camara is locked in long-term to a growing core of drafted Trail Blazers such as Shaedon Sharpe — who was similarly extended Sunday — as well as Scoot Henderson, Donovan Clingan and Yang Hansen.
Hitting on second-round picks can be a great way to expedite a rebuild. The defending-champion OKC Thunder are a great example of that. In just the last handful of drafts, OKC has hit on rotational-level players in Aaron Wiggins, Jaylin Williams and Ajay Mitchell. And the most recent No. 44 pick in defensive stalwart Brooks Barnhizer is already showing signs of being a capable two-way force through a Summer League and preseason.
The 2025 NBA Draft saw numerous interesting selections in the latter half, including players like Tyrese Proctor, Taelon Peter, Lachlan Olbrich and more.
The 2026 NBA Draft is sure to offer the same, seeing as the stars near the top will push talented players further down. And organizations that are able to find diamonds in the rough will have a leg-up on the rest of the league.