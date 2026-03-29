Potential Lottery Pick Nate Ament Leads Tennessee to Elite Eight

Unlike a few NCAA Tournaments in recent memory, the 2026 event featured a number of NBA Draft prospects.

Each of the class' top three prospects appeared in March Madness, with Cameron Boozer still in the field entering the Elite Eight.

Other top prospects like Labaron Philon, Kingston Flemings, Keaton Wagler, Darius Acuff Jr. and Brayden Burries also helped their teams make runs in the tournament. Acuff, Flemings and Philon's seasons have come to an end, but Boozer, Wagler, Burries and other prospects are still competing for a title.

One of those players is Tennessee's Nate Ament, who started the 2025-26 season as one of the draft's top prospects, but has dropped on many draft boards after an inconsistent freshman year. In the Sweet 16 against Iowa State, though, Ament delivered a strong performance, finishing tied with Cyclones' senior Tamin Lipsey for a game-high 18 points.

Ament added 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 blocks, a steal and two turnovers while shooting 6-of-10 from the field, 3-of-4 from beyond the arc and 3-of-4 from the free throw line. Up next, the standout freshman will face another tough test against No. 1-seed Michigan.

Armed with multiple strong defenders with good size, Tennessee's matchup with the Wolverines will be a solid measuring stick for Ament. Morez Johnson Jr., Yaxel Lendeborg and Aday Mara all have a chance to be first-round picks this summer, and could increase that liklihood with another impressive outing against Ament and the Volunteers.

Ament is averaging 17 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists, a steal and 2.3 turnovers per game while shooting 40.5% from the field, 34.1% from 3-point range and 79.1% from the free throw line. Listed at 6-foot-10 and 207 pounds, the 19-year-old offers great size on the wing to go along with a solid handle and good playmaking ability.

While there is still plenty to clean up in Ament's game, the freshman clearly has the potential to be a valuable role player at the next level. To reach that point, though, the former five-star prospect will have to become a better finisher around the rim and a more consistent shooter beyond the arc.

As Ament displayed against Iowa State, though, he is capable of knocking down shots on the big stage. If the skilled wing can continue to develop once he reaches the NBA, Ament would be a solid addition for any team with a modern, versatile skill set.

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