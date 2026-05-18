Curveballs Could be Thrown in 2026 NBA Draft’s Top-Four

For some time now, the 2026 NBA Draft has been considered to have a locked-in top-three: AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson and Cameron Boozer. North Carolina forward Caleb Wilson made his case through the college season, cementing it as a quartet.

It’s been known for some time which prospects would be drafted in the top-four, though the teams were a mystery. With the draft lottery over, things have now materialized more.

The Wizards won out, using their league-worst record to grab the top-pick. The Jazz and Grizzlies’ strategies paid off in the second and third picks, and Chicago saw the biggest jump up to No. 4.

With that, consistent pairings have emerged for all four teams and prospects on major mock drafts: Dybantsa to Washington, Peterson to Utah, Boozer to Memphis and Wilson to Chicago.

There’s tons of merit to all four landing spots, with solid reasoning in each. All four make sense from a fit standpoint, with Boozer to the Grizzlies and Wilson to the Bulls jumping out as ideal locations for both given play-style.

Still, all it will take is one curveball to throw a wrench in the expected order.

Washington obviously holds the cards presently. While a 1A-type scorer in Dybantsa could certainly be the play given where the Wizards stands, both Peterson and Boozer offer intersting options too.

Peterson saw an up-and-down season with Kansas, but still has preimer potential as a two-way guard that can play on and off the ball. Prior to a season marred by injury, many considered him the best player in the class, and he could still offer that upside long-term.

Boozer was only the most dominant 18-year-old seen at the college level, averaging 22.5 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.4 steals per game, scoring effectively at every level while leading his team to the Elite Eight. While he isn’t looked at as a threat to go No. 1 currently, analytically-slanted teams will favor him, and he could create an all-around duo in the frontcourt with Alex Sarr.

Even if the Wizards go with the expected choice, Utah could still mix things up. Peterson seem the best of all options, though Carlos Boozer's involvement with the Jazz could also make things interesting. The Jazz have frontcourt options already in Walker Kessler and the newly-added Jaren Jackson Jr., though Boozer could be too productive to pass up.

There's always a chance things shake out as expected and the top-four remains as projected, though teams are certainly doing their due diligence,