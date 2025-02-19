Potential NBA Landing Spots for Oklahoma's Jeremiah Fears
Oklahoma’s Jeremiah Fears has been one of the biggest surprises in this year’s loaded freshman class. He is a high-usage lead guard who, despite experiencing a rocky stretch in SEC action, has showcased plenty of promising flashes. His shooting from deep and ball security are his biggest long-term concerns, but his natural feel and shiftiness with the ball in his hands project him as a potential lottery selection.
Let’s take a closer look at three teams that could be the best fit for Fears among those currently projected to select outside of the top five in the upcoming lottery:
Brooklyn Nets
The Brooklyn Nets are in a full-blown rebuild and lack a young lead guard to develop. Fears could join this team as their primary initiator, with plenty of room to grow through mistakes without major consequences. Brooklyn currently ranks 22nd in fast-break points per game at 13.8, an area where Fears has particularly stood out. He also has solid positional size at 6-foot-4 and decent defensive instincts, suggesting he will continue to improve on that end. The Nets are currently projected to have four first-round selections, with their own pick sitting at No. 7. Using this pick on Fears would be a valuable upside swing with the potential to secure their starting point guard for the foreseeable future.
Chicago Bulls
The Chicago Bulls currently have the eighth-highest odds in the upcoming lottery and could be a solid fit for Fears. While they have guards like Coby White and Lonzo Ball, their deadline move of trading Zach LaVine to Sacramento suggests that more roster changes could follow this season. If they offload either or both of these on-ball guards, selecting Fears would make sense as part of the next stage of their rebuild. Adding a crafty, quick, high-upside guard like Fears could help unlock more of their young players’ offensive potential. The pick-and-rolls he could run with Matas Buzelis would create driving lanes for both of them while also establishing an intriguing lob threat as they develop together. As an interesting side note, Fears is a native of Illinois, so adding a hometown talent would surely be a hit among fans.
Miami Heat
The Miami Heat’s future looks uncertain following the potential end of the Jimmy Butler era, but the strong play of Tyler Herro—who recently earned his first All-Star selection—suggests he may be ready to take a bigger step forward. The Heat need a primary ball-handler, and adding Fears could help them build on their evolving offensive identity. His presence would also allow Herro to play more off the ball, maximizing his scoring upside. Of course, Miami places a strong emphasis on defense, so Fears would need to prioritize development on that end. However, he has the potential to grow into a valuable scoring threat, forming an intriguing perimeter duo with Herro while also increasing their pace of play to help the Heat stay competitive offensively.
