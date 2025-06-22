Potential Second-Rounder Suffers Major Injury Days Before 2025 NBA Draft
The NBA Draft is just a few days away as teams continue to conduct pre-draft workouts to get a closer look at prospects in this year's class.
While a solid showing in front of a team can improve a player's draft stock, a lackluster performance during interviews or on-court drills could drop a player down draft boards. As prospects look to improve their positioning in the class, the athletes undergo multiple intense workouts in a short period of time, putting excessive strain on their bodies.
During a recent pre-draft workout in San Antonio, one prospect suffered an unfortunate injury that could impact the 2025 NBA Draft.
Oklahoma's Jalon Moore, a potential second-round pick in this year's class, torn his achilles while working out in the Alamo City, his agent told ESPN.
The Sooners' standout was likely a fringe draft pick, but could have been selected after a strong showing at the NBA Combine.
Moore measured at 6-foot-6 and a quarter of an inch without shoes in Chicago, weighing 203 pounds and recording a 6-foot-10 and a quarter of an inch wingspan. To go along with his size, Moore turned in solid athletic testing numbers.
The 22-year-old ran the three-quarter sprint in three seconds flat, finishing second at the combine behind only Duke's Sion James. Moore also notched the seventh-best standing vertical leap and the eighth-best max vertical leap in Chicago.
As a senior at Oklahoma, Moore averaged a career-high 15.9 points while shooting 47.1% from the floor and 38.1% from beyond the arc on 3.3 attempts per game. Moore also contributed 5.8 rebounds per contest.
With good perimeter shooting production, positional size and athleticism, Moore has the potential to be a solid role player at the next level if he improves as a ball handler, decision maker and playmaker.
With the aforementioned skills in addition to the former Georgia Tech transfer's wealth of experience, NBA teams may have been willing to use a pick on Moore in the late second round.
After suffering an injury that will likely sideline the talented prospect for the upcoming season, though, Moore may be off the board for many front offices. Still, the OU product is "expected to make a full recovery" and could end up working his way onto a roster once he is back on the court.
