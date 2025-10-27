Potential Top Pick Cam Boozer Explodes in Duke-Tennessee Exhibition
The 2026 NBA Draft is a ways out, but its prospects are already making a splash.
Darryn Peterson and AJ Dybantsa have already seen scorching exhibition debuts for Kansas and BYU, respectively, garnering a good deal of the hype. But Duke five-star Cameron Boozer, son of former NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer, is not to be forgotten.
In an exhibition with Tennessee on Sunday evening, Boozer made the case for why he should be the No. 1 piece, showing off his premier physicality. He finished with 24 points, 23 rebounds and six assists, putting together one of the more impressive statistical performances we’ve seen from a prospect in some time.
Duke ultimately won in a down-to-the-wire bout with the Vols, scoring just enough in the final minutes to earn an arm's length victory.
From essentially the get-go, Boozer imposed his will, getting buckets inside, nabbing boards — both offensive and defensive — as well as including his teammates in offense.
Even more, Boozer did so across from most expert’s projected No. 4 prospect in Volunteers’ forward Nate Ament. He didn't score the ball too efficiently, but still impacted the game all over.
While Boozer will need to see solid outings during Duke’s regular season and into March, he’s already showing signs of real stardom. He’s set to step in for No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg, leading the Blue Devils on both ends.
His 20-20 performance wasn’t his only strong game. In his debut exhibition against UCF, he went for a team-high 33 points on efficient shooting, including 4-for-7 shooting from beyond the arc, as well as 12 rebounds and four assists.
At around 6-foot-9, Boozer largely makes his name on the interior, using his premier strength and physicality to rebound the ball, score with touch and out-muscle his matchups. But through a few games with Duke, he’s also shown the ability to function on the perimeter, hitting triples and spraying out to Blue Devil shooters.
Per our scouting report on Boozer: “Boozer is positionally considered a power forward, though he is very well built and has a sturdy frame that will allow him to play as an undersized center at 6-foot-9. At the same time, he has intriguing perimeter skills, and it wouldn’t be shocking to see him slide into a combo forward role or even play alongside two other frontcourt players, essentially functioning more as a wing.”
Duke will open up their regular season versus Texas on Nov. 4. Look for Boozer to start his season strong versus a solid SEC foe.