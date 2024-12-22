Princeton Guard Xaivian Lee Steals The Show In Matchup With Top Prospects
Heading into Saturday’s inter-conference matchup between Rutgers and Princeton, the spotlight shone on Rutgers’ pair of top prospects. Freshmen Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey have captivated scouts early this season with their offensive talent. They’ve lived up to their high school hype. Currently, both are projected to be among the top five selections in June’s NBA Draft.
Both star prospects showcased their skillsets in this game, with Harper recording 22 points and Bailey notching a 15-point, 12-rebound double-double. However, it was third-year guard Xaivian Lee who stole the show as Princeton earned the victory.
Lee was unstoppable on offense, posting 21 points and 11 assists. The 6-foot-3 guard sliced apart Rutgers’ defense with ultimate skill. He used his quick first step to dash to the rim for difficult finishes, his advanced handle to separate from defenders, and hit tough jumpers all over the court. In addition to clutch bucket-getting, Lee controlled the game with his pacing and clever passing ability. He also recorded six rebounds and three steals, bolstering his impact further.
After a breakout season in which he averaged 17.1 points per game last year, Lee declared for the 2024 NBA Draft. He received plenty of buzz as a potential second-round sleeper, but ultimately returned to Princeton for his junior season. He’s had a productive season, but it takes a lot for a 165-pound guard to convince NBA scouts that he can be an NBA contributor, especially given that he’s almost 21 years old.
Performances like his outburst against Rutgers suggest that Lee may have the skill to compensate for his lack of size at the next level. While they may not silence all doubts, such outings will keep boosting his draft stock.
With a long season ahead, Lee has ample opportunity to prove himself as an NBA-caliber player. He’ll take the court for two more games after Christmas before guiding Princeton into conference play, where they are the favorites to win the Ivy League.
