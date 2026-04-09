Pros and Cons of Michigan's Yaxel Lendeborg Ahead of the 2026 NBA Draft

Yaxel Lendeborg had the chance to remain in the 2025 NBA Draft and potentially go within the first round. There were plenty of teams, both in lottery and title contention, that could have used his services for immediate impact, but the former UAB star chose to return to college basketball. It was a decision that ultimately paid off.

After working his way up from junior college in Arizona to the Michigan Wolverines, Lendeborg walks away from the NCAA as a Big Ten Player of the Year and national champion. The 6-foot-9 forward helped lead his squad to its first NCAA title since 1989.

Michigan's 2025-26 roster features multiple players who could depart and end up as a first-round pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. However, Lendeborg stands out the most.

The most obvious aspect of his draft profile to note is his frame. At 6-foot-9, 240 pounds with a 7-foot-4 wingspan, the New Jersey native has an impact from almost anywhere on the floor. He can not only shoot, but also rebound, read the floor and defend at elite levels.

It's a big reason why he stuffed the stat sheet at Michigan, averaging 15.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.2 blocks per game on 52-37-84 shooting splits. The numbers show exactly what he did at UAB last season, just on a smaller scale, but that comes with a slight minutes decrease and a better group surrounding him.

So we know Lendeborg's biggest strengths: shooting, rebounding and defending. But what are some questions that surround the senior entering June?

For one, his age is a major factor. Lendeborg will be 24 years old when he makes his NBA debut, being one of the oldest players in the draft. Guys typically don't have high ceilings when leaving for the pros at that age, despite the floor being better than most youngsters.

But Lendeborg may not get selected to be a team's top scorer. One of his question marks is creating jump shots off the dribble, because while he can play the catch-and-shoot game well while also attacking the basket, creating space isn't necessarily a strong suit. Will that affect how GMs make their draft-day decision?

Michigan's most recent superstar will ultimately be taken for immediate impact, not franchise stardom.

Lendeborg has the potential to be an all-around contributor in the NBA, and while he may not have the same All-NBA potential as Darryn Peterson or AJ Dybantsa, teams could be more inclined to take him in the late lottery because they know exactly what they'd get from an experienced prospect.