Raptors Will Prove To Be Best Fit for Project Big Man
Jonathan Mogbo was a late riser in the NBA Draft process with some eventually landing with a first round grade on the project big man, including this scribe.
Ultimately, the San Francisco product landed in the second round, selected with the first pick of day two by the Toronto Raptors No. 31 overall and this could prove to be the best landing spot for the big man.
This past season, Mogbo averaged 14 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and 2.4 stocks per game while shooting 63 percent from the floor and 69 percent from the charity stripe. The forward started his career at the JUCO ranks before transferring to the NAIA level and climbing to the Division I ranks.
An opposing coach at the NAIA level told Draft Digest "[Jonathan Mogbo] Long versatile playmaker. Really good kid/person. Shooting capabilities leave a lot to be desired. But does everything else."
During this past season, the San Francisco product ranked in the 78 percentile in overall points per possession on defense only giving up 0.7 points per possession this past season.
The Raptors are an organization that understands the value of the G League, player development and how to get the most out of their players. Mogbo is in good hands as a raw big man that can fill in nicely for a fun Toronto squad that could threaten in the Eastern Conference play-in picture.
