Recent Lottery Pick Waived After Being Traded During the Summer

NBA rosters continue to take shape as the 2026-27 campaign approaches.

Training camp begins across the league on Sept. 22, while the preseason tips off in early October before the regular season starts on Oct. 20.

With the upcoming season looming, teams have started to finalize their rosters, including fringe spots within the organization.

The Denver Nuggets recently inked 2026 second-round pick Bryce Hopkins to a two-way deal, while the Houston Rockets signed 2026 G League Rookie of the Year Sean Pedulla to a similar contract.

The Pelicans and Grizzlies even agreed on a trade that saw young players and future draft picks sent out.

On Friday, Sept. 11, the Atlanta Hawks made a roster move, trimming down the team by waiving former lottery pick Devin Carter, according to a report from Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.

The Atlanta Hawks have waived Devin Carter, league sources told @hoopshype. The 24-year-old guard averaged 8.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 18.4 minutes during 38 games played for the Sacramento Kings last season. pic.twitter.com/RiOAglNwgt — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) September 11, 2026

Carter was selected No. 13 overall by the Sacramento Kings in the 2024 NBA Draft, taken ahead of prospects like Jared McCain, Jaylon Tyson, Ajay Mitchell, Jaylen Wells and other rotation players.

As a rookie in 2024-25, the former Providence standout averaged 3.8 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game while shooting 37% from the field and 29.5% from 3-point range.

In 2025-26, Carter's numbers improved, as the young guard notched 8.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game while shooting 41.4% from the field and 26.3% from beyond the arc.

Following his second NBA season, Carter was traded to Atlanta in a deal that also sent a 2033 second-round draft pick from the Sacramento Kings to the Hawks in exchange for the draft rights to Alpha Kaba, the No. 60 overall pick in 2017 NBA Draft.

Trading for Carter was one of multiple moves Atlanta made over the offseason, also trading for Lu Dort, Aaron Wiggins and Ryan Nembhard, while sending out former top pick Zaccharie Risacher.

The Hawks should be a competitive squad again in 2026-27 after reaching the postseason last year, and likely wouldn't have developmental minutes to devote towards helping Carter continue to improve and work through his struggles.

Still, Carter is just 24-years-old and could be an interesting upside swing for another team that has lower expectations this season and is willing to gauge if there is any untapped potential in the former Providence star's game.

After three seasons in college, Carter earned a spot in the 2024 NBA Draft lottery after averaging 19.7 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.8 steals and a block per game as a junior with the Friars.