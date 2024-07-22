Reed Sheppard, Kel’el Ware Make All-Summer League First Team
With just one 2K25 NBA Summer League game left on the schedule, the official First Team has been released. Only two 2024 NBA draftees made the cut: Rockets’ guard Reed Sheppard and Heat center Kel’el Ware.
Other players filling out the starting five were Grizzlies’ forwards GG Jackson and Scotty Pippen Jr., as well as Clippers wing Jordan Miller. The final Summer League game of the year takes place tonight between the Heat and Grizzlies, whose players made up a good chunk of the First Team.
Sheppard — drafted No. 3 overall by Houston — was the rookie star of the summer, averaging 20.0 points on 50% shooting to go along with 5.3 assists through four games.
Ware, Miami’s shiny new center drafted just outside of the ’24 lottery, was equally impressive. In five games in Las Vegas, he posted 17.4 points per game on near-60% shooting, 8.0 rebounds per game and 1.6 blocks.
On the Second Team were Wizards guard Bub Carrington and Trail Blazers center Donovnan Clingan.
Carrington looked well ahead of the curve as one of the youngest players in the draft, averaging 15.8 points and 5.2 assists per game for Washington.
Clingan averaged more blocks per game than any singular player in the history of Summer League, protecting the rim with a stifling 4.3 per game.
Miami and Memphis tip off at 7 p.m. in the final action of the 2K25 Summer Leauge.
