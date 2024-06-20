Reed Sheppard's Potential Fit in the Lone Star State
With under a week away from the 2024 NBA Draft, all of the hypotheticals and projected mocks will be answered in actuality on draft night.
One of those answers will shed light onto where Kentucky product Reed Sheppard will ultimately land, as the 6-foot-2 guard touted as possibly the best in the draft at his position will find his new team in the NBA. A sure-fire top-ten selection, a lot of the teams inside of the top ten are expected to find a proportionate amount of frontcourt talent -- leaving teams with needs of guard play with some clear options.
Stephon Castle and Sheppard will likely be of the first two guards selected, and both have the potential to land on the Texan teams picking inside of the top eight. The Houston Rockets hold the No. 3 spot in the draft, while the San Antonio Spurs hold both No. 4 and No. 8 respectively.
With the Rockets carving well into the bottom half in 3-point percentage and assists per game this past season, those are to departments where Sheppard can immediately make a positive impact in, all while providing a significant defensive presence as well. Being a huge threat as a distance shooter combined with adept self-creation and playmaking is something Houston could surely benefit from.
As for San Antonio, who holds two opportunities inside the top 10, attaining Sheppard is arguably the best gift the Spurs organization could get for their franchise cornerstone in Victor Wembanyama. His game, pace and skill set all align with enhancing Wembanyama's strengths, especially offensively. Being able to put the ball on the floor and attack as a scoring threat leverages Sheppard's gravity and would subsequently leave Wembanyama with several scores around the rim, and this isn't addressing the attention Sheppard will call for as a 3-point shooter.
Either of these teams would be a promising fit for Sheppard, but landing in Texas as a Spur could be a fortuitous kickstart to his NBA career.
