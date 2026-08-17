Not every NFL rookie’s debut in Week 1 of the preseason went as planned. Jeremiyah Love suffered a high ankle sprain in his debut during the Arizona Cardinals' Week 1 preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders. With the injury news, Kalshi’s NFL market adjusted his Offensive Rookie of the Year price accordingly.

Love remains the favorite to win the OROY despite dropping 2% on the board and now sits at 17%. Reports say Love will miss the rest of the preseason. A $10 trade on Love to win the OROY profits $45.58.

NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Winner - Kalshi

Jeremiyah Love 17%

Fernando Mendoza 15%

Carnell Tate 13%

Jadarian Price 13%

De’Zhaun Stribling 8%

Worse than expected

Love played the entire first half of the Cardinals preseason opener and looked sharp with 11 carries for 58 yards and three receptions for 14 yards. The injury came on his final reception and touch of the night when a defender rolled up on him during the tackle.

At the time of the play, Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur downplayed the situation and even said he expected Love to return to the game at some point. A day later, after the injury and the diagnosis came back, LaFleur gave the update that Love would miss at least Week 2 of the preseason.

“He came in yesterday a little bit more sore than he left,” LaFleur said. “He was in great spirits, even yesterday. We'll keep him out this week as we let it heal. So a little bit more than we were anticipating.”

LaFleur then went on to say that his main focus was in the present day and that the team would continue to re-evaluate him. Reporters noted that LaFleur did not commit to Love being available for the Cardinals’ Week 1 regular-season opener.

This is now the second rookie injury that Arizona faces this preseason after Carson Beck suffered a rib injury during the Hall of Fame Game and sat out of the Cardinals first preseason game.

The Arizona Cardinals next play in the preseason on Saturday, August 22nd at 10 p.m. EST against the Dallas Cowboys.

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