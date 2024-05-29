Report: Bronny James to Remain in 2024 NBA Draft, Only Working Out With Two Teams
Bronny James is one of the biggest names in the 2024 NBA Draft, the son of NBA All-Time Great LeBron James, had a rocky Freshman campaign at USC. Though, he still elected to enter the NBA Draft following his first year on campus.
After a solid NBA Combine performance, James saw his stock elevate. So much so, that ten teams have requested a workout with the 19-year-old but only two - the Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns - are known to be accepted at this time, with James expected to reject the other invites.
The withdrawal window for college players in the 2024 NBA Draft will come and go this afternoon with James still part of the class. Electing to stay in this draft, his camp led by Rich Paul must feel confident in their pre-draft feedback.
As the Los Angeles Lakers own pick No. 55 and the Phoenix Suns head into draft night with the 22nd selection, it makes his range feel fairly carer. Though, teams can also shake up the draft order on draft night, especially in the second round.
However, Paul has already made it clear that James will not ink a two-way pact which is a typical mechanism used at No. 55 and the latter stages of the second round.
Now a two-day event, the mystery of James' future might be what captivates a National audience for the Second Round on June 27 should he fall out of opening night.
As a freshman at USC, James averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.1 stocks per game while shooting 36 percent from the floor, 26 percent from beyond the arc and 67 percent from the free throw line.
