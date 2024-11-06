Ace Bailey to Miss Rutgers’ Season Opener
The 2025 NBA Draft class has gotten off to a blisteringly hot start.
The Duke duo of Cooper Flagg and Kon Knueppel lived up to the hype, hyper-scorers in Tre Johnson and Will Riley impressed with high-octane outings, Derik Queen put up 20-20, and a myriad of other players were able to show off their skills in debut games.
One star’s debut has been delayed, though.
Per a Wednesday release, Rutgers forward Ace Bailey won’t play in the team’s opener versus Wagner tonight, due to an injury suffered in Monday’s practice session.
Per NJ.com, the injury is not expected to be a longterm issue, meaning fans of the Scarlett Knights can breathe a sigh of relief they’ll get their five-star freshman back soon. Though his availability for the team’s second game of the season is still up in the air.
At 6-foot-9, Bailey is projected by many to be the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, only behind Duke forward Cooper Flagg. Anyone that has others occupying that spot usually has Bailey no lower than five.
Luckily for Rutgers, they’ve got another five-star freshman to roll out tonight in Dylan Harper, a jumbo combo guard who should be plenty talented enough to pick up the scoring slack in Bailey’s absence.
Rutgers tips off against Wagner at 5 p.m. CT tonight.
