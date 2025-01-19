Ryan Dunn Continues to Impress As Suns Push Past Pistons
The Phoenix Suns were searching for a spark in the 2024 NBA Draft. A class that nearly everyone around the NBA was considerably low on, not feeling that the prospects had high-end talent or even much back-end potential throughout the cycle. Though, under the new CBA, it continues to grow in importance for the Suns to nail its draft selections with such an expensive roster at the top.
That is when Phoenix picked Virginia swingman Ryan Dunn with the no. 28 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. Of this heavily critized class, Dunn's detractors were the loudest. At Virginia his offensive flaws were loud despite his stifling defense. However, in the NBA he has been a new player.
The Suns have relied on Dunn to tie its roster together for as shaky as this season has been, the rookie has offered a bright spot.
In Phoenix's 125-121 win over the Pistons, Dunn posted 12 points, went 2-for-5 from deep, hauled in eight rebounds and dished out an assist while playing high-level defense against a spunky Pistons squad capable of knocking off anyone.
Dunn plays well off the likes of Kevin Durant and Devin Booker and does not hurt the spacing offensively as much as it was anticipated he would in the pre-draft process.
The Suns knew they had to nail the pick, took a swing and hit a home run. An instant impact player who still has a lofty ceiling for the future.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.