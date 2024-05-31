Sam Presti Thinks 2024 NBA Draft is 'Pretty Good', Contenders Should Feel the Same
Many around the 2024 NBA Draft think this is a "weak draft class," with comparisons to the 2013 group. Though, one of the top executives in the sport really likes the 2024 NBA Draft and for good reason.
The narrative around the 2024 draft has been crafted at the top. Yes, there is no standout or surefire NBA star in this crop of prospects. No Victor Wembanyama, Paolo Banchero, Cade Cunningham, etc. So tanking teams looking to grab a franchise cornerstone will have a tough time come late June.
However, for teams looking to get over the hump or put a bow on their rotation as contenders, this is a class that should bring excitement. There are many NBA contributors and pro-ready players set to make an impact right away littered throughout this draft.
At his annual exit interview, Oklahoma City Thunder General Manager Sam Presti was asked his thoughts on the 2024 NBA Draft and his answer may surprise some.
"I like the draft. I think it's pretty good. I think every one of these is so different. One thing we know historically is that there is good players in there, and they never go in order. Someone is going to come out of the second round, is going to have a huge impact. Someone is going to be picked in the 20s -- there's, like, a 3 percent chance or something you can get, like, a top starter or really good player in the 20s, an all-NBA player in the 20s. That's really, really hard to do, but it happens," Presti said.
It is clear that - just as what happened in 2013 - stars, quality starters and key role players will reveal themselves throughout the board and develop as time goes on. The hard part is finding them when they are not as obvious.
"They're in there, but a big part of that is obviously you observe the players, then you evaluate them to decide, and then you have to onboard them, and then you have to develop and work with them, try to understand where they're going and how to get there," The Thunder top decision maker added.
