Spurs Coasting to Back-to-Back Rookie of the Year Winners
Coming up on two years ago, the San Antonio Spurs received some of the best news they’ve gotten in franchise history: they’d officially won the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes.
A 7-foot-4, two-way phenom, Wembanyama would’ve heard his name called first by all 30 teams. The only way to do so being winning the 2023 lottery.
A year later, at the 2024 NBA Draft Lottery, the Spurs were less lucky. But still able to earn the No. 4 pick behind the Hawks, Wizards and Rockets. With that pick they selected UConn guard Stephon Castle, who was fresh off a national championship run with the Huskies.
While they took drastically different paths, both Wembanyama and Castle will be Rookie of the Year Award winners. Though the ink hasn’t yet dried on the latter’s season.
Wembanyama was a shoo-in for the award a season ago, averaging 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.2 steals and a blistering 3.6 blocks. Castle seems to be trending towards the same thing, though he’s faced less resistance with 14.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists and just under one steal per game while shooting 43% overall.
Castle has had to beat out the likes of Hawks' forward Zaccharie Riscaher, Grizzlies' wing Jaylen Wells and more, but a late-season surge has him in prime position per most oddsmakers to take home the hardware. Over his last five games, he's averaged 19.8 points on 47% shooting, hinting towards potential stardom in his future.
Following Wembanyama’s exit from the season due to deep vein thrombosis, the Spurs have again slid down the standings, and are trending towards landing a top-10 pick at the 2025 NBA Draft.
With back-to-back ROY winners, as well as the addition of longtime All-Star De’Aaron Fox and another lottery pick, the Spurs seem a sleeping giant in the Western Conference.