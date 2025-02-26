Spurs Could Make Push for Top 2025 Draft Pick
Last week, the San Antonio Spurs and the NBA world received bad news in the form of Victor Wembanyama’s shutdown.
The 7-foot-4 phenom will now miss the remainder of the 2024-25 season due to a deep vein thrombosis, a form of blood clot. Drafted with the first overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, Wembanyama has been as-advertised as the future face of the league, averaging 24.3 points, 11 rebounds and a league-high 3.8 blocks per game. Suffice it to say, he was the engine that allowed the Spurs to be competitive in the middle-ground of the West.
With their center now sidelined for the remainder of the season, the Spurs could now make a push for the top picks in the 2025 NBA Draft, opposed to the postseason. And that was extremely apparent in the team’s bout with the Pelicans on Tuesday night.
The Pelicans were previously the worst team in the Western Conference, but that didn’t stop Zion Williamson and co. from powering to a six-point win over San Antonio. While New Orleans is certainly improved with their own former No. 1 pick on-court, it in the least proved the two are on close-to equal footing.
For now, the Spurs still sit at No. 9 in the reverse standings, and have some major ground to make up if they want a top-five pick. But there’s certainly teams in striking distance.
Chicago has just one less win than San Antonio. Brooklyn is just 3.5 games ahead, and Philadelphia 4.5. It certainly won’t be easy with just a portion of the season remaining, but it could be well worth it in order for San Antonio to land a better top pick.
The 2025 draft is chock full of ready-made contributors and potential stars, all of which could help the Spurs are they look to make a future push in the West.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.