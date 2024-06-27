Timberwolves Trade to No. 8 Overall, Grab Rob Dillingham at 2024 NBA Draft
The Minnesota Timberwolves traded into the 2024 NBA Draft Wednesday night, grabbing microwave scorer Rob Dillingham of Kentucky.
Known for being a dynamic scorer with underrated passing chops, Dillingham is a legitimate offensive engine at 6-foot-2. Despite coming off of the bench at Kentucky as a freshman, Dillingham was one of the most productive guards in the SEC as he averaged 15.2 points and 3.9 assists in just 23.3 minutes per game. Although he’s undersized and may struggle defensively, Dillingham is an elite self-creator and underrated athlete.
Per Draft Digest’s earlier scouting report on Dillingham: Although he's a good passer and has what it takes to run point, Dillingham is best as a creator for himself. He's a crafty finisher at the rim and also has a reliable jumper. He'll need to continue improving on his efficiency from the perimeter, but the scoring upside shouldn't be in question.
All eyes now turn to 2024 NBA Summer League, which kicks off Saturday, July 6, with the California Classic. The annual summer showdown featuring all 30 teams takes place from July 12-22 in Las Vegas.
