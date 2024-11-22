Spurs Rookie Continuing Encouraging First Season
The Spurs have made a point of drafting lengthy prospects with a strong defensive and passing base in recent years, in hopes of them developing in the scoring department down the line. And no player exemplifies that better than rookie Stephon Castle.
At 6-foot-6, Castle functioned primarily as a defensive stopper on the wing for UConn, connecting with passing and play-making, as well as the occasional cut to the basket for the score. His baseline of stingy perimeter defense and decent court vision earned him the honor of being the No. 4 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft at San Antonio’s hands.
And now, he’s making the most of it.
In an 8-point win over West rival Utah — a game that very much showed the separation between the two rosters at this point in the season — Castle was able to pour on 18 points on 6-for-14 shooting, hitting all five of his free throw attempts and adding six assists to just two turnovers.
Needless to say, Castle had an impressive game for a rookie, and one that was pivotal to a win over the Jazz with soon-to-be superstar Victor Wembanyama still out.
On the season, Castle is now averaging double-digits points at 10.4, with 2.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. His efficiency has been somewhat lacking — just 38% overall and 28% from beyond the arc — but that’s a risk San Antonio was willing to take in spending a draft pick on him.
For now, Castle will continue to hone his skills as a potential lead guard in hopes of becoming a co-star to Wembanyama. His first handful of games has been impressive, and the signs have certainly been there in spurts.
The Spurs next have a hard contest in the Golden State Warriors Saturday, Nov. 23 at 7:30 p.m.
