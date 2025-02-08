San Antonio Spurs Rookie Stephon Castle Enjoys Outburst vs. Hornets
The San Antonio Spurs pulled off a blockbuster trade for Kings star De'Aaron Fox this week to net the Spurs a running mate alongside unicorn big man Victor Wembanyama.
Despite plenty of speculation, the Spurs did not have to give up rookie Stephon Castle to sweeten the deal, as many expected the No. 4 pick from the 2024 NBA Draft to be the prize of Sacramento for a potential Fox deal.
Instead, San Antonio got to have its cake and eat it too, keeping around the rookie who is averaging 12.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.1 stocks while shooting 40 percent from the floor, 27 percent from 3-point land and 71 percent at the charity stripe.
On Friday night against Charlotte, Castle posted a career-best 33 points, four rebounds and two assists on 10-for-15 shooting from the floor, 3-for-5 from beyond the arc and 10-for-11 from the charity stripe.
This performance topples Castle's previous career-high in points which sat at 26 since Jan. 25 against the Memphis Grizzlies in a 129-115 loss.
While the Spurs fell 117-116 to the Buzz City Crew, the rookie showed why he was not only worth hanging onto but the sky-high ceiling which he possesses.
San Antonio drops to 22-27, 3-7 in its last ten and two games back of the NBA Play-In Tournament in its attempt to get back to the postseason and put Wembanyama on the big stage.
