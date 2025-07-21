San Diego State Hoops Features Pair of Potential 2026 NBA Draft Picks
The San Diego State basketball program has blossomed over the past few years.
After a three-year stretch without making the NCAA Tournament, the Aztecs have been a participant in March Madness each of the past five seasons, including the team's first Final Four and national title appearance as well as the school's first trip to the Sweet 16 since 2014.
The next year, SDSU made a run back to the Sweet 16 in 2024, and reached the tournament again in 2025. Now, the Aztecs will have a chance to find similar success in 2025-26, as the team is led by a pair of potential NBA Draft picks.
Miles Byrd, a talented wing who is entering his fourth season with the Aztecs, tested the NBA Draft waters in the 2025 class, but eventually elected to return to school after participating in the combine.
As a redshirt sophomore, Byrd averaged 12.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 2.1 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field and 30.1% from beyond the arc. At the NBA Combine, Byrd measured at 6-foot-4 and three quarters of an inch with a 6-foot-10 wingspan.
While the Stockton, CA, product needs to improve as a shooter to solidify himself as a first-round option, Byrd's defense and length should make him a viable target for NBA teams.
Alongside the talented wing, intriguing big man Magoon Gwath could work his way into second round and possibly late first-round discussions with another solid season. In his second year with the Aztecs, Gwath averaged 8.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the floor and 37.8% from 3-poinr range.
Gwath entered the transfer portal after his breakout season, but the 7-foot forward elected to return to SDSU rather than finiding a new home. With impressive defensive ability and solid perimeter shooting prowess, Gwath has a modern skillset that should pique the interest of NBA teams.
With Gwath and Byrd on the roster in 2025-26, Brian Dutcher's team should be in the mix to play in the NCAA Tournament again.
In turn, if the team has success, there is a good chance that Byrd and Gwath are key catalysts which would likely improve the duo's draft stock.
