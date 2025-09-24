Santa Clara Adds Potential NBA Draft Pick in Historic Signing
The college basketball season is still more than a month away, bu the Santa Clara men's basketball team made history this week.
The Broncos, who have produced NBA players like Jalen Williams and Brandin Podziemski in recent years, may have just added their next draft pick when the team signed Thierry Darlin on Tuesday.
Darlin spent the past two seasons in the NBA G League, playing for the G Leauge Ignite and the Delaware Blue Coats. Now joining Herb Sendek's squad at Santa Clara, Darlin is the first person to play college basketball after a stint in the G League.
Players who compete in the G League have typically been viewed as professionals, but Darlan never appeared in an NBA contest. The Athletic argues that the G Leauge is similar to other professional leagues around the world, which often send players to college basketball programs.
Duke's Dame Sarr played for FC Barcelona in Spain's professional basketball league before joining the Blue Devils, while Virginia Tech's Neoklis Avdalas played for Peristeri in Greece's professinoal league.
The NCAA doesn't release statements regarding specific players and their eligibility, but with Santa Clara announcing Darlin's addition, it appears the NBA has cleared the former G League player.
St. John's head coach Rick Pitino reacted to the news on social media.
While Darlin's situation is atypical for college basketball given his time in the G League, the 21-year-old is a good addition for the Broncos.
After going 21-13 last year, Santa Clara adds a 6-foot-8 wing who is listed at 211 pounds. Darlan averaged 10.9 points, six rebounds, two assists and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 45.7% from the field and 37.1% from beyond the arc last season with Delaware.
Darlan's size, versatility and shooting splits in the G League indicate he could be in for a strong campaign with the Broncos. According a press release from Santa Clara, Darlan will have two years of NCAA eligibility remaining.
If the Central African Republic product has a big season in the West Coast Conference, however, he could declare for the NBA Draft in 2026.
Darlan tested the NBA Draft waters in 2025 following his second season in the G League, but elected to withdraw his name from the class.
The talented wing played for NBA Academy Africa and in the Basketball Africa League, another professional league, before his stint in the G League.
While Darlan is the first played to take this unique path, he may not be the last.
