Sleeper Transfer: Kentucky's Brandon Garrison
Brandon Garrison was a highly touted freshman last season at Oklahoma State but will look to make more of a name for himself during his sophomore season after transferring to Kentucky. He is a long and active big man with the potential to be very effective on both sides of the court near the rim.
Offensively, Garrison does not have much self-creation outside of post-ups and will need to improve and round out this side of his game. He rolls well and can make quick decisions after setting screens, whether that involves hard rolls or popping to the mid-range. Garrison does a good job of making those decisions early to keep the floor spaced. Processing the game at a high level is not very common in young big men, but his game tape highlights this as a strong suit. Playing off the ball and serving as a play-finisher is sufficient for this type of player in college, but it will need to be expanded upon to create a career at the next level.
Averaging roughly seven points and five rebounds per game as a freshman is not eye-popping, but his impact is much higher than the numbers suggest. He stayed active and had many instances of holding off opponents to allow his teammates to grab missed shots. The Kentucky coaching staff should be able to help him continue gaining strength, which could be key to increasing his presence on the stat sheet. The offensive system at OSU last season did not require Garrison to do much playmaking, but he definitely showed flashes of making good reads and passing efficiently out of both the high and low post. He is not afraid to take mid-range jumpers but did not hit them at a high rate last season. Playing alongside several other impressive bigs at Kentucky, this is an area that will need to improve for him to secure significant minutes in the upcoming season.
The defensive side of the ball is where Garrison can really change games. Averaging 1.5 blocks per game in his freshman season, this aspect of his game is strong but can still be improved. He is not a standout vertical athlete but impressed with his lateral movement as a freshman. With a non-stop motor, Garrison does a great job of hedging screens before quickly dropping back to the rim. While he may not be an overly versatile defender at the moment, he forces opposing offenses to make quick decisions with his activity and long arms while moving his feet quickly, which is promising for his long-term potential.
He is a rim deterrent even if he is not blocking shots. His refusal to back down from drivers last season was impressive, but he will need to challenge vertically more consistently to avoid foul trouble. Whether he is the primary defender or coming from the help side, he has good timing and hand-eye coordination, making opponents think twice when attacking the rim.
Regardless of whether Garrison looks to enter the draft after his sophomore season or continue his college journey, it is hard to deny the upside he has. He still has quite a ways to go in order to be selected in the draft, but Kentucky seems to be an excellent fit for making the improvements needed.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.