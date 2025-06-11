Sorber & Markovic: Intriguing Bigs in the 2025 NBA Draft Class
The NBA Draft is just two weeks away, and teams are continuing to collect information on prospects via private workouts, the combine and other events.
Georgetown's Thomas Sorber and KK Mega Soccerbet's Bogoljub Markovic, two prospects that have mostly flown under the radar in this year's class, could rise after meeting with NBA front offices. Each player has a unique skill set that could entice teams and help the two develop into solid professionals.
Sorber, a 19-year-old who played one season with the Hoyas, averaged 14.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists, two blocks and 1.5 steals per game in 2024-25. The former 4-star recruit shot 53.2% from the field, 16.2% from 3-point range and 72.4% from the free throw line.
After a strong freshman year, Sorber turned in solid measurements at the NBA Combine. The Trenton, New Jersey, product checked in at 6-foot-9 and a quarter of an inch without shoes, weighing 262 pounds and boasting a massive 7-foot-6 wingspan.
With impressive length, Sorber has the potential to be a good defender to go along with goodoffensive production in his lone collegiate season.
Sorber was recently paired with the Atlanta Hawks at pick No. 22 in NBA Draft on SI's latest projection.
Markovic, a 19-year-old from Serbia who will turn 20 in July, enters the 2025 NBA Draft after three seasons in the Adriatic Basketball Association. In 30 games this year, Markovic averaged 13.7 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game while shooting 53.8% from the floor and 37% from beyond the arc.
At the combine, the Serbian big man measured at 6-foot-10 and half an inch without shoes while weighing 213 pounds and recording a 6-foot-11 and half an inch wingspan.
Markovic's size, feel and 3-point shooting could help the intriguing prospect develop into an NBA role player if he is able to improve on defense. Still, being such a young prospect, there is reason to believe Markovic could improve on that end of the floor in the correct system.
NBA Draft on SI's most recent mock draft slotted Markovic to the Charlotte Hornets at pick No. 33 overall.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.