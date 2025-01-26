Spurs Rookie Stephon Castle Finds Groove in Loss to Pacers
The San Antonio Spurs have been one of the most fun teams to watch this season. At 20-22, the Spurs are hanging around the Western Conference's play-in picture. Between Victor Wembanyama's pure dazzling play and Chris Paul being a steadying presence for this young core, they have become must watch TV.
Part of the change has been the addition of rookie Stephon Castle. The San Antonio Spurs selected the UCONN guard with the no. 4 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. The defensive first youngster is continuing to show offensive promise throughout his first season in the league.
The Spurs made the trip to Paris to take on the Indiana Pacers in a pair of games and split the season series with Indiana. In Saturday's 136-98 loss, Castle showed those strides.
In this contest, Castle turned in 17 points, six rebounds, six assists and a steal in 32 minutes of action. The rookie hit tough mid-range jumpers, He is learning how to initiate contact to free up space to pull up for a jumper.
This season, the San Antonio Spurs rookie is averaging 11.6 points, 2.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.1 stocks per game while shooting 40 percent from the floor, 26 percent from beyond the arc and 70 percent at the free throw line.
