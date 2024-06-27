Spurs Select Stephon Castle No. 4 Overall at 2024 NBA Draft
The San Antonio Spurs were one of the more interesting teams coming into the 2024 NBA Draft, owning the No. 4 and No. 8 picks.
At No. 4, they officially selected Stephon Castle of UConn.
Last season, San Antonio boasted the No. 1 overall pick, and left with generational talent Victor Wembanyama. At this year’s draft, they were tasked with adding talent around him.
Castle is a jumbo wing who helped the Huskies to their second straight national championship as a one-and-done freshman. He averaged 11.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game, functioning as a defensive stopper on the other end. Castle played on the wing for UConn, but has been vocal about his desire to return to point guard, which he played in high school.
Per Draft Digest’s earlier scouting report on Castle:In terms of versatility, Castle can play off-ball guard, wing and could even play at the four in some lineups. While he’s not tremendously quick or explosive, he is extremely smooth and coordinated for his size, showing a great level of body control and fluidity to move through traffic, change directions and speed with the ball in his hands.
All eyes now turn to 2024 NBA Summer League, which kicks off Saturday, July 6, with the California Classic. The annual summer showdown featuring all 30 teams takes place from July 12-22 in Las Vegas.
