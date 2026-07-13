Where Suns' Top Summer League Players Need to Improve Most

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns have not been overly impressive as a team at all during the 2026 NBA Summer League so far, as they now sit at 1-1 after Sunday's loss to the New Orleans Pelicans.

Phoenix has decisions to make for its final three games if it will continue to play its second-year players Khaman Maluach and Rasheer Fleming or shut them down.

The Summer Suns are back in action tonight at 7:00 p.m. MST against the Milwaukee Bucks, although they could choose to rest most of their key players on the second night of a back-to-back.

Here are the biggest improvement areas for the Suns' top summer league players:

Khaman Maluach - Consistency

Maluach has been the most impressive player in Vegas so far for Phoenix, and there's a good chance he doesn't play again after a 15-point, 15-rebound performance against New Orleans.

He has already shown his ability to protect shots around the rim, be a lob threat and space the floor with his 5-of-11 3-point shooting, so there really isn't much left to show for him.

If Maluach does play again, it would be nice to see another performance like he had Sunday where he limits his mistakes (0 turnovers after seven in first game) and continues to lean on his strengths.

Rasheer Fleming - Shooting

Fleming has not been dominant as some expected this summer league, although his defensive instincts have shone through in his play so far.

Offensively, Fleming is shooting just 1-for-8 from deep so far, and altough his shot looks smooth, the Suns would like to see him knock down his shots if he plays again.

Fleming has a lot of upside, and the summer league would be a perfect place to show all that he is capable of doing.

Koa Peat - Rebounding

Peat has thrived in his role during the summer league, getting in the paint offensively and making the right decision whether it be a shot or a pass, and then defending at a high level as well.

One area Peat was focused on going into Vegas was offensive rebounding, but he has just two total so far even with the Suns struggling mightily from the floor.

If Peat can put together a double-double with points and rebounds, it would be huge for his confidence moving forward.

Koby Brea - Finding Any Sort of Rhythm

Brea has struggled in all facets, shooting just 2-for-17 from the field and 0-for-10 from 3 in the first two games.

The Suns simply need to see more from the second-year guard that he can convert on his shots and look comfortable offensively if he wants any chance at minutes this upcoming season.

Brea's defense has been alright, which is a good sign if he can find any sort of rhythm on offense.