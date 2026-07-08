Four Sophomores to Watch in 2026 NBA Summer League

With NBA Summer League tuneups in Utah and California now completed, all 30 teams are ready to compete for a title in Las Vegas. We'll get to see players from the 2026 NBA Draft, but also some incoming sophomores with more to prove now that rosters are set.

Whether it's increased roles in year two or some of the hype carrying over from year one, here are four players from the 2025 NBA Draft that fans should watch in this year's Summer League:

Egor Dёmin, Brooklyn Nets

Dёmin thrived in two of Brooklyn's three games in Sacramento, averaging 23.0 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists on 55.6% shooting from the field. Most Nets fans will be watching rookie Mikel Brown Jr., but the 2025 lottery pick could be a great partner to the point guard at the two.

Dёmin put on about 12 pounds since last year's Summer League, and it's already helping his offensive versatility. A player who hesitated to shoot inside the arc for most of his rookie year is shooting 11-for-12 from two-point range thus far.

Joan Beringer, Minnesota Timberwolves

With Julius Randle gone, Minnesota's frontcourt is looking extremely thin, which could allow Beringer to become a legitimate backup center to Rudy Gobert. The 17th overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft has great potential at 19 years old, posting a height of 6-foot-11 and a wingspan of 7-foot-5.

Beringer averaged 3.9 points, 2.3 rebounds and 0.7 blocks per game in his rookie season, appearing in just 40 games (7.9 minutes). He'll have more opportunities to showcase traditional center abilities in Las Vegas and hopefully be a long-term option at the five.

Khaman Maluach, Phoenix Suns

Maluach's playing time increased toward the end of the season, but like Beringer, the center averaged just 3.0 points, 2.9 rebounds and 0.7 blocks across just 46 games. The former Duke star is still raw, but at 7-foot-1 with a near-7-foot-7 wingspan, the potential is through the roof.

The 19-year-old has the chance to be a rebounding and shot-blocking machine in Summer League, which could cement him as the backup center to Mark Williams in Phoenix.

Collin Murray-Boyles, Toronto Raptors

Murray-Boyles might end up being one of those guys who's simply too good for Summer League. It's a bit surprising to see him on the Raptors' roster, considering he averaged 14.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.1 blocks in Toronto's seven-game series with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Raptors found a gem in Murray-Boyles with the ninth pick in the 2025 draft. The 21-year-old is a crafty lefty who can finish at the rim and hunt rebounds despite standing at 6-foot-7. He could be a 20-point, 10-rebound machine in Summer League action.