Tarik Biberovic Lifts EuroLeague Championship, Likely Heading to NBA
There's not a lot of draft and stash prospects NBA teams are tracking closely these days, and with NIL bringing more overseas prospects stateside earlier in their careers, this career path is expected to dwindle even more in seasons to come, but one of them is sharpshooting wing Tarik Biberovic. Biberovic was a late second-round pick in the 2023 NBA Draft by the Memphis Grizzlies and is expected to make the move to the NBA this summer.
Biberovic helped Fenerbahce lift their second EuroLeague championships in their club's history, as well as his and legendary head coach Sarunas Jasikevicius' first, this past weekend, and with that significant piece of silverware captured, it makes sense for him to finally depart Europe for the NBA. Biberovic is arguably the best shooter in basketball, not in the NBA. Over the past two seasons combined, he has shot 44 percent from beyond the arc on nearly 600 total attempts. He has shot 42 percent from deep on nearly 200 spot-up attempts with Fenerbahce this season, and 41 percent on 66 attempts off screens. He has the shooting versatility that the modern NBA requires of its elite marksmen, and could be greatly beneficial to the Grizzlies next season.
Biberovic will likely take on the role of current Grizzlies floor spacer Luke Kennard, who signed a one-year deal last summer, and the Grizzlies are expected to let him go as they work through Santi Aldama's upcoming free agency and Jaren Jackson Jr.'s extension. Without a first-round pick in 2025, which the Grizzlies sent to the Washington Wizards to dump Marcus Smart's contract, Biberovic's arrival will be incredibly welcome as he'll continue the organization's track record of bringing in rookies who can help contribute right away ,just like Zach Edey and Jaylen Wells did last season.
Biberovic could also be a helpful trade chip potentially, if the Grizzlies want to get back into the first-round towards the backend of it he is someone they could definitely leverage as plenty of quality teams in that range, such as Orlando and Oklahoma City, could be interested in adding another wing shooter. Even early second-round teams such as Minnesota, Philadelphia, and Detroit could be placing calls to the Grizzlies to see what the asking price is for Biberovic.
It would behoove the Grizzlies to keep Biberovic. He's a quality replacement for Kennard, younger, likely cheaper, and standing at 6-foot-7 and roughly 230 pounds, he brings much more size on the wings and fits perfectly in a five-man unit of Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Zach Edey. He has upside as a defender due to his size and strength, and was also an effective pick and roll and isolation option for Fenerbahce this previous season.
Biberovic is also not the only Fenerbahce player expected to make the move to the NBA. Former Wisconsin forward and undrafted player Nigel Hayes-Davis captured EuroLeague Final Four MVP, shot nearly 40 percent from deep on over 300 attempts for the second season in a row, and like Biberovic - now that he has finally won a EuroLeague championship - is finally poised to make an NBA return.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.