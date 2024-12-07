Tennessee's Chaz Lanier Looks Every Part the NBA Prospect
The 2025 NBA Draft is loaded with talent. From superstars at the top such as Coop Flagg to hidden gems and college returners. It will be tough to crack the top 60 in this class, but there are always surprises.
To start the 2024-25 College Basketball season, Chaz Lanier has been one of those surprises. The University of Tennessee is undefeated to start the season and it appears Rick Barnes again nailed the transfer portal.
After four seasons at North Florida, Lanier skipped town for Rocky Top in hopes of following in Dalton Knecht's footsteps. The JUCO product turn first-round pick who is dazzling for the Los Angeles Lakers had a similar beginning before dominating for the Purple and Gold.
Lanier, a 6-foot-4 175-pound guard, plays the game in a physical nature. Getting up in the face of his matchups and forcing a steal per game for the second straight year. On the offensive end, Lanier can get downhill finish around the rim to the tune of 64 percent at the cup.
Just like his transfer portal predecessor, Lanier is stroking it from beyond the arc, shooting 47 percent from 3-point land on over eight attempts per game. That number leaps to 49 percent on catch-and-shoot chances.
While the 2025 NBA Draft will be a competitive class, the pro-ready guard can nudge his way into the field with this play. A guy that can fit on or off the ball, score at all three levels but focuses on the rim or the 3-point tape and stick his chest in the action defensively. NBA teams are always looking for Lanier's archetype.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.