Top Performers from the First Day of Scrimmages at 2026 NBA Draft Combine

The 2026 NBA Draft Combine kicked off on May 10, and has turned in notable results.

After the order of the 2026 class was solidified by the NBA Draft Lottery, teams are getting a closer look at this year's top prospects at Wintrust Arena in Chicago.

The first few days of the combine included measurements and athletic testing, which garnered plenty of attention from scouts and media members.

Following those events, players particiapted in scrimmages to showcase their on-court skills against other draft prospects.

Here is a look at the top performers from the first two scrimmages at this year's combine.

Cameron Carr, Baylor

Carr finished with 30 points, 7 rebounds, an assist and 2 blocks while shooting 9-of-18 from the field, 6-of-12 from 3-point range and 6-of-9 from the free throw line.

As a redshirt sophomore at Baylor, Carr averaged 18.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.3 blocks while shooting 49.4% from the field and 37.4% from beyond the arc on more than 6 attempts per game.

Carr measured 6-foot-4 and half an inch barefoot paired with a 7-foot and three quarters of an inch wingspan at the combine.

Ja'Kobi Gillespie, Tennessee

Coming off the bench, Gillespie tallied 28 points, 5 assists, 3 steals and a block while shooting 10-of-17 from the field, 5-of-8 from deep and 3-of-5 from the free throw line.

In his lone season at Tennessee, the senior averaged 18.4 points, 5.4 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game while shooting 41% from the field and 33.8% from 3-point range.

Gillespie measured 5-foot-11 and three quarters of an inch without shoes and recorded a 6-foot-4 wingspan in Chicago.

Baba Miller, Cincinnati

Miller notched 20 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals and zero turnovers while shooting 6-of-10 from the field, 2-of-5 from beyond the arc and 6-of-6 from the free throw line.

After spending the first three seasons of his college career at Florida State and Florida Atlantic, the senior averaged 13 points, 10.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 52.9% from the field and 19.2% from 3-point range with the Bearcats.

Miller earned All-Big 12 honors in 2026 for his efforts.

At the combine, Miller measured 6-foot-10 and half an inch without shoes and recorded a 7-foot-1 and three quarters of an inch wingspan.

Honorable mentions

Matt Able, NC State

Maliq Brown, Duke

Jeremy Fears Jr., Michigan State

Nick Martinelli, Northwestern

Otega Oweh, Kentucky