Tennessee Volunteers Powered by NBA Draft Candidates

The Tennessee Volunteers powered by NBA Draft candidates in redemption win over Vanderbilt as Chaz Lanier and Zakai Zeigler dominated.

Rylan Stiles

Feb 15, 2025; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Chaz Lanier (2) reacts to a play against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the first half at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images
The Tennessee Volunteers are off to a 21-5 record, and in large part that is on the back of its NBA Draft prospects in veterans Zakai Ziegler and Chaz Lanier.

The Volunteers were able to hold off Vanderbilt in Knoxville on Saturday to split the season series with the Commodores after falling in Nashville earlier this season.

In Tennessee's 81-76 win over Vanderbilt, Lanier tossed in 21 points, eight rebounds and an assist while shooting 9-for-16 from the floor and 2-for-5 from beyond the arc. Ziegler added 22 points, eight assists and a block.

Those two powered an impressive 16 point comeback to secure a win over Vanderbilt as NBA Draft hopeful Igor Milic Jr. chipped in 10 points, two rebounds, three assists and two blocks.

Lanier has a high-quality NBA trait with his knock down three point shooting while Ziegler is an undersized guard but one who scraps on the defensive end to lock down matchups and plays under control with the ball in his hands to steady the Volunteers offense.

The 2025 NBA Draft is chalk full of talent but these two could squeeze into the loaded class ahead of June.

Up next, Tennessee will have a bye week during the mid-week leading up to its tilt with No. 8 Texas A&M in college station. The Volunteers and Aggies will be a must-watch battle on Saturday.

Rylan Stiles is a credentialed media member covering the Oklahoma City Thunder. He hosts the Locked On Thunder Podcast, and is lead beat writer for Inside the Thunder. Rylan is also an award-winning play-by-play broadcaster for the Oklahoma Sports Network. 

