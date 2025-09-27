The Braden Smith Debate: Is Purdue's Star Tall Enough to Play in the NBA?
Purdue's Braden Smith is expected to be one of the best players in college basketball again this season.
That shouldn't come as a surprise, either, after three seasons with the Boilermakers and a remarkable 2024-25 performance.
Rather than testing the NBA Draft following his big year, though, Smith elected to return to Purdue and head coach Matt Painter for his final season of college basketball.
While Big 10 Player of the Year and All-American honors would secure many players a guaranteed spot in the NBA Draft, Smith's size made his circumstances a little different than others.
Listed at 6-feet tall and 170 pounds, the senior's height and frame will be a concern for many NBA teams, as there aren't many long-term NBA players with the aforementioned measureables.
There is a reason Smith has had such a successful college career in spite of his size, though, as the veteran guard plays with great feel and basketball IQ. Smith is a good decision maker and shooter, which are valuable traits in the modern NBA.
With a smaller frame, playing a defense at the next level will undoubtedly be a challenge for Smith, as he will be tasked with guarding elite athletes with much more size and length.
Still, Smith has held up well on both ends of the floor in college.
The only returning First-Team All-American in NCAA Division I men's hoops, Smith averaged 15.8 points, 8.7 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 2.2 steals while shooting 42.8% from the field and 38.1% from beyond the arc on more than six attempts per game.
Smith should be in for another big season in 2025-26. In a poll handled by CBS Sports' Matt Norlander and Gary Parrish, 51% of college coaches who were polled predicted Smith to be the best player in college basketball this year.
While that may be true, even another impressive season may not be enough for Smith to earn a meaningful career in the NBA. Norlander and Parrish both gave the veteran guard their vote of confidence, though, saying they believe Smith will be a rotation player in the NBA for multiple years.
While it is difficult for players of this stature to not only reach, but stick in the NBA, there are a handful of smaller players around the league who have carved out solid careers.
Collin Sexton and Trae Young have both earned second contracts after measuring under 6-foot-1 at the NBA Combine. Davion Mitchell measured 6-feet-tall without shoes at the NBA Combine, and has also been a rotation player throughout his career.
While Smith could measure under 6-feet-tall without shoes, it seems that, like the aforementioned players, he has the skills to make up for his lack of size.
