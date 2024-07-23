The Top Three Rookie Performers at NBA 2K25 Summer League
As swiftly as the 2024 NBA Draft came and went, so did the NBA 2K25 Summer League, which featured all 30 team’s fresh rosters full of newbies, second-years and hopeful NBA players.
The 2024 draft didn’t have a sparkling reputation, but that didn’t keep some of the newest crop from performing at a high level in their short summer slate.
Here were three of the top rookie performers at this year’s Summer League in Las Vegas:
Reed Sheppard, Rockets
Of all the rookies to participate in Summer League, Sheppard stood head-and-shoulders above them, averaging 20.0 points per game on 50% shooting at the lead guard spot – traditionally one of the harder transitions to make.
His pull-up jump-shooting carried over flawlessly, he ran the floor like a seasoned general (aside from a bevy of easily-fixed but careless turnovers), and even added 4.8 assists and 5.3 rebounds to boot.
Sheppard isn’t projected to start for Houston in the upcoming season. But he may very well work his way into that slot sooner than later.
Kel’el Ware, Heat
Most thoughts of Ware’s pre-draft motor issues were quelled in his six-game championship run at Summer League. He averaged 18.0 points on 62% shooting, grabbing 8.3 boards and sending 1.5 blocks per game, too.
There were some moments where he was less active and a bit timid around the rim. But for the most part, Ware seamlessly looked the part of a soon-to-be NBA contributor, and potentially even a starter for the Heat as early as the next few years.
Donovan Clingan, Trail Blazers
What he lacked in the scoring department, Clingan more than made up for by protecting the rim at an all-time level: averaging a Summer League record 4.3 blocks per game.
In addition to his stifling rim-protection, Clingan added an elite 12.3 rebounds per game, and scored 9.0 points while even knocking down some intermittent triples.
Through his four games played, it’s clear Clingan has a sky-high ceiling in this class as a defender, and potentially even an offensive weapon.
Honorable Mentions: Dalton Knecht, Ron Holland, Ajay Mitchell, Bub Carrington, Tristan da Silva, Trey Alexander, Matas Buzelis
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.