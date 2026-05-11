Timberwolves vs. Spurs Opening Odds for Game 5 (San Antonio Double-Digit Favorites Again)

The second round series between the Minnesota Timberwolves and San Antonio Spurs shifts back to the Lonestar State for Game 5 on Tuesday night.

The series is at a 2-2 tie after the Timberwolves got a 114-109 victory on Sunday night. Of course, Victor Wembanyama was ejected in that one, opening the door for an opportunity that Minnesota capitalized on.

Wembanyama isn’t going to be suspended despite elbowing Naz Reid in the face, so the Spurs will once again be big home favorites in Game 5.

Let’s get right into the opening odds for Timberwolves vs. Spurs Game 3 in the second round of the NBA Playoffs on Saturday, May 9.

Timberwolves vs. Spurs Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Timberwolves +10.5 (-110)

Spurs -10.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Timberwolves +320

Spurs -410

Total

216.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

The Spurs are once again favored by double-digit points at home. They lost outright as -11.5 favorites in Game 1 and covered the -10.5 spread in a 133-95 victory in Game 2.

San Antonio’s moneyline odds of -410 imply over an 80% chance of winning Game 5 to take a 3-2 series lead.

Game 1 went UNDER the total of 218.5, with the last three all going OVER 216.5, 216.5, and 218.5. However, we’re getting another 216.5 total here in Game 5.

San Antonio Double-Digit Favorites in Game 5

Not only were the Spurs double-digit favorites in Games 1 and 2 in this series, but they were also favored by 10.5 or more in all three home games against the Portland Trail Blazers in the first round.

San Antonio is an impressive 35-10 at home this season, while Minnesota has struggled on the road at just 25-21 as opposed to its 30-16 home record.

The Spurs covered as -11.5 favorites in a 114-95 victory in Game 5 last round, but that was to clinch the series. San Antonio knows that it has to go back to Minnesota for Game 6 no matter the outcome on Tuesday night.

Minnesota split its first two games on the road both in this series and in the first round against the Denver Nuggets. They then lost by 12 in Game 5 as +11.5 underdogs before securing the series at home in six games.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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