Three Draft Prospects Lead ESPN's Top Newcomers in College Basketball
Since the end of last year's high school season, the projected top three picks of the 2026 NBA Draft has remained the same. While things can change with college basketball not underway just yet, the top three picks in June could very well remain to be the top of the recuiting class.
AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson and Cam Boozer were undoubtedly the three best seniors in high school basketball last season. Entering college, they'll all have opportunities to lead their respective programs and boost their draft stock in the process.
ESPN's Paul Biancardi and Jeff Borzello listed the top 50 newcomers in college basketball. Of the freshmen and transfers, those three prospects were at the top. Peterson, Boozer and Dybantsa were one, two and three.
Peterson, a 6-foot-5 combo guard at Kansas, will have the keys to the offense. The Jayhawks may not be the best team in the Big 12, but even head coach Bill Self noted that no freshman has ever had the opportunities and responsibilities that the 18-year-old will take on.
"Peterson's poise and approach to the game are beyond his years," Biancardi wrote. "As a combination guard, his calling card is operating in ball screens and reading back-line defensive coverages. He has some similarities to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, like getting to his spots to score or make plays."
Boozer, a 6-foot-9 power forward and son of NBA All-Star, Carlos, will be the star at Duke, but he'll have an immense amount of help with a chance to get back to the Final Four. His twin brother, Cayden, as well as a few returners and transfers make the Blue Devils a favorite to make a deep run in the tournament.
What makes him so intriguing is his ability to put the ball on the floor and distribute at the four. Boozer can be an all-around star, not so much focusing one strength like other star. He can shoot, rebound, pass and defend like a Swiss Army knife.
"[Boozer] carries himself like a pro with a work ethic and maturity that translate directly to his consistent, productive and winning style of play," Biancardi wrote. "He will make an immediate impact as a rebounder, passer and scorer who plays right through contact."
Dybantsa is perhaps the most 'famous' of the three. He was widely regarded as the No. 1 pick in 2026 way before he chose to attend BYU. The Cougars are a very strong program, and the 6-foot-9 scorer will lead the pack.
Despite his height, Dybantsa can score in a variety of ways. On the other end of the floor, his frame and athleticism make him more than a capable defender.
"The highest-ranked recruit to attend BYU, Dybantsa possesses athletic ability akin to Tracy McGrady and the potential of Paul George," Biancardi wrote. "Dybantsa is an eye-popping finisher, a high-level switchable defender and an underrated accurate -- and willing -- passer. He is in the conversation for the No. 1 pick in 2026."
Only time will tell if these three can remain the top prospects in 2026. This year's draft was exciting with Cooper Flagg, Dylan Harper and more high-upside players being chose. However, next year's class could be even more intriuging.