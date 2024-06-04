Three Potential Second Round Steals of the 2024 NBA Draft
The 2024 NBA Draft is right around the corner and it is littered with talent. While the talk of this being a bad class stems from the lack of star power at the top, this group of prospects has no shortage of contributors.
In fact, this class is so deep with NBA-level talent that like every year there will be value in the second round. Let's look at three second-round steals in this month's draft.
Harrison Ingram, Forward, North Carolina
Ingram should have a first-round grade from this scribe given all the different ways he can impact the game with modern NBA skills that are becoming the currency of the sport. The 6-foot-5 234-pound forward with a 7-foot wingspan should make General Managers salivate envisioning his role in the rotation.
The North Carolina forward flashed positional versatility on both ends of the floor, being able to defend everyone on the floor with his length, size and athleticism while being able to play on the ball or away from it on the offensive end.
The 21-year-old is primed to be a day-one contributor at the next level coming off a season where he averaged 12.2 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.8 stocks per tilt as he shot 43 percent from the floor, 38 percent from beyond the arc and 61 percent at the charity stripe.
Ingram can dominate off the catch offensively and be a defensive stopper on that end of the floor, especially if he has a defensive anchor to funnel the action toward.
Emanuel Miller, F, TCU
Miller is the brother of last year's second-round surprise Leonard Miller, after completing a five-year college career spanning between Texas A&M and TCU. The 6-foot-7 208-pound forward earned all Big 12 honors this past season following his 15.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.5 stocks per game.
The TCU product shot 48 percent from the floor, 38 percent from beyond the arc on two attempts a game and 81 percent at the charity stripe. If you find yourself buying into the shooting numbers thanks to his smooth stroke, free throw percentage and output from beyond the arc and couple that with his athletic ability - you get a steal of a prospect that is not on many people's radars.
Miller has the tools to defend every position on the floor, leaping as a small-ball five while staying vertical, using his length to disrupt guys on the perimeter and being an outright pesk thanks to his motor.
Offensively, the 23-year-old is a threat in transition, soaring in for put-backs, as a spot-up option and cutting behind the defense to cap off possessions. Miller shot an encouraging 37 percent on catch-and-shoot looks which allows you to envision a role for him in the NBA where he can thrive.
AJay Mitchell, Guard, UC Santa Barbara
Mitchell is an electrifying player with the ability to fill it up as the guard averaged 20 points, four rebounds and as many assists while shooting 50 percent from the floor, 39 percent from beyond the arc and 85 percent at the charity stripe.
The 22-year-old guard can score at all three levels relying on a deadly floater (to the tune of a jaw-dropping 55 percent) to compromise defenses around the rim where he converts at a 62 percent clip. Though, Mitchell can also capitalize away from the ball nailing catch-and-shoot looks at a 44 percent clip.
With his scoring ability comes a lethal pick-and-roll maestro turning in over a point per possession in such scenarios. Mitchell also thrives As a spot-up scorer, in isolation, in transition and coming off screens.
Defensively, Mitchell will pour his heart out on the court with a constant engagement and effort level that makes him a hideable option with his savvy play off-ball to keep him on the floor thanks to his offensive prowess.
