Three Undrafted Sleepers to Watch in NBA Summer League

With the NBA Draft officially over, the next thing to do is to watch out for which teams undrafted players sign with. The 2026 class was extremely deep and talented despite a large number of prospects returning to college.

With that comes a handful of guys who immediately sign two-way or Exhibit 10 deals, eventually gearing up to play in the NBA Summer League, kicking off July 9.

The lottery picks and marquee matchups will be the talk of the town in Las Vegas, but every year, there are a handful of guys who make their mark and put up big numbers to secure a role in the league. Here are three undrafted sleepers to look out for in Summer League play:

Quadir Copeland, Houston Rockets

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Quadir Copeland (11) brings the ball up court during the second half against the Virginia Cavaliers at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Copeland signed a two-way contract with the Houston Rockets immediately after the draft as one of the best prospects available on the market. The 6-foot-6 guard from NC State took a major step in his final collegiate season, averaging 13.9 points, 3.6 rebounds, 6.5 assists (led conference) and 1.8 steals per game.

If you watched ACC basketball this season, you loved or hated Copeland for the same reason. He's a fiery, unfiltered pest who can make plays on both ends of the floor. His three-point rate reached 39.7%, but it was on low volume. If he can do more of that on serious attempts, there's legitimate potential as a 3&D NBA player.

Nick Boyd, Golden State Warriors

Minnesota guard Isaac Asuma (1) guards Wisconsin guard Nick Boyd (2) during the second half of their game Wednesday, January 28, 2026 at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin. Wisconsin beat Minnesota 67-63. | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If there was any projection for Boyd within the top 60 of the draft, it was in the final five picks. But make no mistake, the former Wisconsin Badger can hoop. At 6-foot-2, he can still attack the basket with craftiness and efficiency, averaging 20.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.3 assists on 48-37-83 shooting splits.

The Golden State Warriors brought Boyd in on an Exhibit 10 contract, but a stellar Summer League would prove that a good chunk of his game can translate to the pros. In Madison, he was the lead guard next to John Blackwell (now at Duke), controlling one of the best offenses in the country.

The biggest concerns are Boyd's ability to defend at the next level and how a smaller role will affect his production. He won't get as many opportunities to attack in the open floor, and his frame is more of a disadvantage in the NBA. The 25-year-old will have to use that experience and maturity to find other ways to contribute as a floor general.

Fletcher Loyer, LA Clippers

Mar 7, 2026; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Fletcher Loyer (2) celebrates making a three pointer during the first half of a game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Loyer was a lights-out shooter in college, having his best year yet from beyond the arc to close his career at Purdue. The 6-foot-4 wing averaged 14.1 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists while leading the Big Ten in three-point percentage (43.2%).

The LA Clippers brought him in on an Exhibit 10 deal for a reason. Loyer will need to continue his hot shooting in the NBA to last, and Summer League will provide opportunities for that. He'll be playing next to fellow Big Ten star Keaton Wagler (No. 5 pick) as a floor spacing guard.