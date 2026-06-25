Rockets Sign Quadir Copeland to Two-Way Contract After He Goes Undrafted

The Houston Rockets had an interesting draft night. They had two second round picks entering the day, but immediately made a trade at the start of the 2026 NBA Draft to flip their picks with the New York Knicks.

The Rockets jumped up to No. 31 in the draft, which is the first pick of the second round. They selected combo guard Bruce Thornton from Ohio State with that pick, in a bit of a shocker. While the No. 55 pick in the draft night trade was eventually sent to the Los Angeles Clippers for cash considerations, the Rockets were not done.

While they may have only selected one player in the draft, the Rockets were active in free agency following the event and snagged one of the best players available that went undrafted. That is point guard Quadir Copeland from NC State. He was signed on a two-way contract according to Dushawn London of 247Sports.

Here's what Copeland brings to Houston.

New Young Rockets Point Guard

Mar 17, 2026; Dayton, OH, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Quadir Copeland (11) controls the ball in the second half against the Texas Longhorns during a first four game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at University of Dayton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Copeland spent four seasons in college and his senior season at NC State, where he was the Wolfpack's starting point guard. He played in all 34 games and significantly increased his minutes to become a major contributor for the first time in his collegiate career.

Copeland averaged 13.9 points, 6.5 assists, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.8 steals while shooting 49 percent from the field. The 6-foot-6, 200 pound point guard has great size for the position and can clearly scan the floor as a high-level floor general. Copeland shot 40 percent from three on low volume last season. The Rockets needed another point guard option and got that with Copeland.

His shooting has significantly improved over the course of his career, especially from downtown. Copeland grew across the board as his minutes grew. The 22-year-old started off his time in college with Syracuse for his freshman and sophomore season before transferring to McNeese State.

His time with the Cowboys is where things started to change for Copeland as he made a big impact in their run to the second round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. His assist and shooting numbers took a big jump as well as his playing time from starting one game for Syracuse in 2023-24 to starting 24 with McNeese State in 2024-25.

Copeland's stock kept rising and he even was mentioned in the late second round in a lot of mock drafts. Eventually, he wasn't selected, but remained highly thought of as the Rockets immediately grabbed him. Copeland is underrated and could play a big impact for the Rockets as the eventual back-up point guard to Fred VanVleet.

Copeland is a great passing point guard, and has incredible vision. He has an ability to deliver great passes, run a smooth offense and get teammates open for good looks. Copeland is able to effectively to get the rim and score himself as well while also getting to the free throw line where he shot 78 percent this past season.

He can be a strong and physical defender with quick hands, and that shows with his steal numbers. An issue for him to grow in will be the turnovers, as those numbers were high. Copeland averaged 2.8 turnovers per game the last two seasons, and will need to be more smart with the ball.

Copeland took a big step forward with his 2.31 assist-turnover ratio this past season and his assists led the ACC. He's a playmaker and capable defender that looks to be a great pickup for the Rockets.