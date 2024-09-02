Tidjane Salaun Could Turn Over New Leaf With Charlotte Hornets as a Rookie
The 2024 NBA Draft was an interesting one as the group lacked consensus making it difficult to project. The Charlotte Hornets selected the French breakout wing Tidjane Salaun with the No. 6 pick in the draft, leaning on his athletic ability and versatility to compliment their core already featuring some high-end scorers.
"A talented French prospect, Salaun will be one of the youngest players in the 2024 NBA Draft if he does declare. At 6-foot-10, he’s a combo forward that’s grown in height quite a bit over the last few years and has maintained the perimeter skills. He’s a good athlete with a well-rounded game that is able to score at all three levels, especially with his explosiveness for a forward," From Draft Digest's scouting report of Salaun.
As the Hornets look to get back on track as a franchise, and perhaps bust into the play-in tournament with a healthy season from LaMelo Ball and the highly anticipated sophomore campaign of Brandon Miller, it will be interesting to see how much run the raw wing gets during his first year.
The Hornets begin their 2024-25 season, and the Salaun era, with an opening clash with the Houston Rockets down in Texas on Oct. 23 in a game with plenty of young fire power. As the Hornets young core meets Reed Sheppard, Jalen Green, Alprene Sengun, Amen Thompson and company.
