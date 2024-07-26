Tidjane Salaun is a Project Worth Developing for Charlotte Hornets
In selecting Brandon Miller No. 2 overall at the 2023 NBA Draft, the Charlotte Hornets added another dangerous weapon who seems capable of an All-Star bid down the line — as showcased by his rookie season and 23.0 points per game at Summer League a few weeks ago.
In Tidjane Salaun — the No. 6 overall pick at the 2024 NBA Draft — they could have another. But it will undoubtedly take a few years to see that potential realized.
At 6-foot-10, Salaun was one of the higher-ceilings prospect in the draft. He’s a combo forward with an exceptionally high motor, able to run the span of the floor, slice towards the rim and throw it down with ease.
He’s a massive target, capable of knocking shots down from beyond the arc, too, and should offer plenty on the defensive end of the court. Per Draft Digest’s earlier scouting report on Salaun: “What makes Salaun really special for his size is the creation upside. He has shown much improvement as a self-creator over the past few years which really speaks to what his ceiling could be at the next level. He hasn’t played organized basketball for as long as many of the others in this draft class, so there’s a chance he’s just now scratching the surface of his potential.”
In three games at Summer League in Las Vegas, he averaged 9.0 points and 7.0 rebounds in just 19 minutes per contest. While the numbers weren’t breathtaking, they were indicative of the potential brimming beneath the surface.
Led by LaMelo Ball and Miller, the Hornets are a team on the rise, but they’re likely missing one more high-level piece that will send them into the stratosphere.
While Salaun will be a developmental risk, he could be hugely beneficial down the line.
