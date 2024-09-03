Timberwolves: Rob Dillingham’s Case for Rookie of the Year
In a draft-night surprise, the Minnesota Timberwolves traded into the No. 8 spot, nabbing highly-coveted Kentucky guard Rob Dillingham.
In using future assets from an already-depleted cache to trade for him, there’s no question that Minnesota covets Dillingham, and that he’ll be a large part of their future. But how soon do they plan on giving him offensive leeway? His Rookie of the Year chances could hinge on that exactly.
Dillingham’s chances at bringing home the hardware undoubtedly lie in his scoring ability — the primary reason he was a top-10 pick in 2024. But those skills may not be highlighted in his debut season with Minnesota.
In his sole season with the Blue Devils, Dillingham was able to produce 15.2 points in just 23.3 minutes per game, managing to shoot 48% percent from the field and a scorching 44% from beyond the arc.
There’s no question he’s a white-hot scorer capable of taking over at a moment’s notice. But with already-strong scorers in Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns and Mike Conley — who is sure to hold the starting guard role for at least one more season — there’s a chance Dillingham focuses more on off-ball and ancillary scoring, as well as honing his passing skill.
In five games at Summer League in Las Vegas, Dillingham scored a respectable 13.6 points per game, shooting just 36% overall though. Instead, his passing is what popped: 7.6 assists per game to just 3.4 turnovers.
Dillingham’s rookie season could go similarly, and only time will tell if he’ll have enough juice to bring home another Rookie of the Year trophy for Minnesota.
