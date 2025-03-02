Timberwolves: Terrence Shannon Jr. Is Quickly Establishing Himself
As he entered the 2024 NBA Draft, Terrence Shannon Jr. was among the most NBA-ready prospects in the class. The then-23-year-old, was coming off a decorated, five-season college career for both Texas Tech and Illinois. In his fifth season, he averaged 23.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists, en route to earning All-American third team status for the Fighting Illini. His unparalleled explosiveness and defensive agility at 6-foot-6 made him a versatile weapon on both ends, who projected to be an impact player from the start, especially in the open court.
However, on a deep Minnesota Timberwolves team, the No.. 27 overall pick didn’t begin his rookie season with much time to play. He spent a good amount of time in the G League, seasoning his game and awaiting an opportunity to shine. Then, with both Julius Randle and Donte DiVencenzo missing long stretches with injury, Minnesota called upon Shannon Jr. to fill crucial minutes at the wing, and he hasn’t looked back since, quickly shining on both ends of the ball.
In a tight mid-February loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, the former IMG Academy standout recorded 20 minutes of game time for the first instance in his career, while also scoring double-digit points for the first time. He followed this up with 13 points in a huge win over the Western Conference-leading Oklahoma City Thunder. Just three games later, Shannon Jr. reset his career high against OKC once again, recording 17 points and 10 rebounds in another win. In his next game, he scored 26 points against the Los Angeles Lakers, and recorded 17 in his most recent game against the Utah Jazz, his first career start.
In particular, Shannon Jr. has shined as an off-the-catch slasher. His burst on drives is difficult for recovering defenses to handle as he pressures the rim. Further, his speed and strength shine in transition, while he also possesses the ability to make shrewd kicks out of his drives and get his teammates open looks.
As the Timberwolves make a playoff push and hope to top their Western Conference Finals run from a year ago, Shannon Jr.’s two-way contributions off the bench could prove vital for Minnesota.
