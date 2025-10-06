Top NBA Draft Pick Cooper Flagg Set to Make NBA Preseason Debut
Today may be the most important (or least hyped-up) day of the NBA preseason. With a full slate of games, one contest is sure to catch the eyes of fans across the league.
The Dallas Mavericks are set to host the Oklahoma City Thunder at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBA TV. That game has more hype than any matchup on the schedule, as it will be the preseason debut of Cooper Flagg, the No. 1 overall pick.
Flagg will take the court for the first time in the preseason against the reigning champions. The 6-foot-9 forward is already carrying generational hype on his shoulders for a franchise that desperately needs a young star after the infamous Luka Doncic trade.
At Duke, Flagg averaged an astounding 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.4 blocks per game. He took home the National Player of the Year award and nearly led Duke to the National Championship game.
It's safe to say that an American-born prospect hasn't received this much hype since fellow Blue Devil Zion Williamson in 2019. If not that, then Anthony Davis in 2012.
Flagg was expected to get a starting spot no matter how crowded the Mavericks' rotation was, but with Kyrie Irving out, the rookie could see more time as a distributor. How will he develop an on-court connection with fellow big man Davis as Dallas looks to get back into playoff contention?
What excites analysts and scouts about Flagg the most is his dynamic play style. Of the last few No. 1 picks, he isn't necessarily the best at one thing, but he's elite in almost everything. The 18-year-old can shoot, handle the ball, distribute, rebound and defend, all at high levels.
What's even more impressive is that he accomplished so much at Duke despite reclassing. Flagg was supposed to enter his freshman year of college this season, but he took on the challenge of playing one year up, and it paid dividends.
With the Mavericks, he'll have the benefit of players with stars like Davis and Irving, but he'll also have solid role players around him. Dallas has shooters such as Klay Thompson, P.J. Washington and Max Christie, but the rotation as a whole could go 10 players deep. Flagg will have a variety of teammates to look for on and off the court.
The Thunder will certainly be a good first test, preseason or not. Oklahoma City manhandled the Charlotte Hornets in its preseason opener, 135-114.