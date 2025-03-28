Top NBA Draft Prospects to Watch in March Madness Today
Thursday featured half of the NCAA Tournament's Sweet 16 matchups, with Florida, Duke, Alabama and Texas Tech punching their ticket to the next round behind some stellar performances.
The other half of games will commence today, where a variety of NBA Draft prospects will look to advance their teams with fiery outings.
Here are a few of the top 2025 NBA Draft hopefuls to keep an eye on in today’s action:
Jase Richardson, Michigan State
At 6-foot-3, Jase Richardson has been one of the cycle’s biggest risers, going supernova in the last few weeks with added opportunity. Despite that, he saw a rough last outing, shooting just 1-for-10 overall versus New Mexico.
In order to skirt past No. 6 Ole Miss, they’ll need Richardson at his A-game, which in recent weeks has featured about 17 points per game.
The Spartans and Rebels tip off at 6:09 p.m. CT.
Johni Broome, Auburn
Johni Broome has long been one of the most dominant players in college basketball, but has bolstered his draft stock this year with over 18 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and two blocks per game.
His production hasn’t followed him into the Tournament just yet, and Auburn’s still been able to roll past Alabama State and Creighton.
On Friday, Broome will face a stiff front court against Michigan, who own a few draft prospects of their own. And it should be a great chance for Broome to continue proving himself to NBA decision-makers.
Michigan and Auburn tip off at 8:39 p.m. CT.
Danny Wolf, Michigan
A 7-foot unicorn, Danny Wolf owns one of the more unique games in the entire country, boasting wing or even guard skills with a center frame.
He’s been able to showcase his versatility on both sides of the ball, totaling 23 points, 20 rebounds, six assists and five blocks so far in the first two rounds.
He’ll be on the other side of Broome, which is sure to offer fireworks on several fronts.