Top Draft Prospects to Watch in March Madness Today
A much-anticipated NCAA Tournament kicks off today, marking the start of what’s sure to be a fun March Madness.
Like most seasons, NBA Draft hopefuls litter the bracket, hoping to raise their stock with a deep run.
Here are some of the top prospects to keep an eye on, Thursday March 20:
Egor Demin, BYU
A 6-foot-9 prospect with guard-like skills, BYU’s Demin is a prospect who could use a deep NCAA Tournament run more than most.
He’s seen a topsy turvy scoring season, scoring just 10.3 points on 41% shooting, despite his fantastic passing and play-making ability. Showing consistency through a March winning-streak would likely bolster his stock back to the top-10.
No. 6 BYU takes on No. 11 VCU at 3:05 p.m. CT.
Asa Newell, Georgia
A five-star true freshman, Newell has been the picture of consistency so far for the Bulldogs this season, adding 15.3 points, 6.8 rebounds and one steal and block apiece.
To this point, his stock is likely cemented in the late-lottery as a high-floor frontcourt piece, but a tournament run with the Bulldogs could open even more eyes to his positive impact.
No. 9 Georgia will face a tough test in No. 8 Gonzaga at 3:35 p.m. CT.
Boogie Fland, Arkansas
A true freshman guard, Fland got off to a great start with the Razorbacks, but suffered a mid-season injury just 18 games that has kept him sidelined.
Plenty of eyes will be on Fland and Arkansas, as he’ll be playing in his first action since mid-January. He’s a savvy shooter, passer and defender, and scouts will be looking to see if those things hold up on the biggest stage.
No. 10 Arkansas challenges No. 7 Kansas at 6:10 p.m. CT.
Danny Wolf, Michigan
One of the more talented and unique players in the country, Michigan upperclassman Danny Wolf boasts an unorthodox game, but one that could translate well in the spaced-out NBA.
Wolf has been up-and-down impact-wise this season, seeing his fair share of both highlight-reel plays and a host of lowlights. A deep March Madness run could quell some turnover and inefficiency questions from NBA decision-makers.
Fifth-ranked Michigan takes on No. 12 UC San Diego at 9 p.m. CT.
